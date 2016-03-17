版本:
2016年 3月 18日

BRIEF-Halcon Resources says entered into 13th amendment to senior revolving credit agreement

March 17 Halcon Resources Corp :

* Entered into thirteenth amendment to senior revolving credit agreement - SEC filing

* Amendment, among other things, reduced borrowing base to $700.0 million Source text (1.usa.gov/1R6MmmM) Further company coverage:

