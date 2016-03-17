版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 06:17 BJT

BRIEF-Air lease says CEO's 2015 total compensation was $9.1 mln

March 17 Air Lease Corp :

* Says CEO Steven Udvar-Házy's 2015 total compensation was $9.1 million versus $9.7 million in 2014 - SEC filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1WulpwM Further company coverage:

