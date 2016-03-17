版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 06:17 BJT

BRIEF-Dupont forms joint integration management office team with Dow

March 17 Dupont

* Says Dow and Dupont have formed joint integration management office team to run the integration process across two companies Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Wultgd Further company coverage:

