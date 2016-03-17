版本:
2016年 3月 18日

BRIEF-Moody's affirms ratings of HSBC's U.S. subsidiaries, changes outlook to negative from stable

March 17 Moody's -

* Moody's affirms ratings of HSBC's US subsidiaries, changes outlook to negative from stable

* Changed the rating outlook on HSBC USA, inc. and HSBC bank usa, n.a. and HFC to negative from stable Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

