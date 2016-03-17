BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on LSE Group's BAA1 rating to positive on Deutsche Boerse AG merger announcement

March 17 Moody's
* Moody's changes outlook on london stock exchange group's
baa1 rating to positive on deutsche boerse ag merger
announcement
* Positive outlook reflects the anticipated improvement in
lse's credit profile if the announced all-share merger with
deutsche boerse ag
* Combined group would reinforce lse-deutsche's leadership
positions, notably in european equity trading, clearing and
indices
* Upon completion, expect lseg bondholders to benefit from
the combined group's improved revenue diversification, more
stable earnings
* Should the merger occur on terms broadly consistent with
those announced, lseg's credit rating would likely be
upgradedSource text for Eikon:
