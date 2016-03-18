BRIEF-S H L Telemedicine FY 2015 revenue grows by double digits

Oil and Trump: Russians full of optimism in Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 What a difference a year makes.
March 18 S H L Telemedicine Ltd :
* FY revenues grew by double digits on a constant currency basis, this is below SHL's guidance of over 20 pct revenue growth on a constant currency basis
* Expects to record a net loss for 2015 of between $16 to $17 million
* For 2016, effect on revenues is estimated at approximately 10 pct compared to entire year 2015, with minimal effect on cash flow Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 What a difference a year makes.
* Miners top gainers as copper steadies (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Recasts to include UBS moves, updates shares)