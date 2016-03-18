BRIEF-Tintina Resources says DEQ has completed its initial review of mine permit

BRIEF-KELT EXPLORATION PLANS TO SPEND $144.6 MLN ON CAPITAL PROJECTS IN 2017
* IS FORECASTING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $128.0 MILLION
March 18 Tintina Resources Inc
* Montana DEQ has completed its initial completeness and compliant review of Tintina's application for a mine operating permit
* "DEQ has responded with first 'deficiency letter' outlining a number of matters to be corrected or clarified and where further data is required"
* Preparing submission to provide all requested information,will address any additional matters raised by DEQ during review
* Once DEQ finds application "complete and compliant", DEQ will select an independent third party to conduct a full environmental impact study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sangameswaran S)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had launched on investigation into whether Fujifilm Holdings Corp was violating patents which Sony Corp holds for certain magnetic tape cartridges.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. regulators sued Navient Corp on Wednesday, accusing the largest U.S. student loan servicer of "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment."