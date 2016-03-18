BRIEF-U Blox Holding FY 2015 net profit up at CHF 37.1 mln

March 18 U Blox Holding AG :

* FY 2015 consolidated revenue of 338.3 million Swiss francs ($349.88 million) up 25.3 pct yoy, EBIT of 51.3 million Swiss francs, net profit up by 7.9 pct to 37.1 million Swiss francs

* To propose payout of a dividend of 1.90 Swiss francs per share;

* For current year 2016, is targeting revenues of between 395 million and 405 million Swiss francs, with EBIT of between 56 million and 60 million Swiss francs