BRIEF-Interroll Holding FY 2015 EBITDA up 32 pct to CHF 58.2 mln

March 18 Interroll Holding AG :

* FY EBITDA jumps 32 pct to 58.2 million Swiss francs ($60 million)

* FY net profit soars nearly 54 pct to 29.3 million Swiss francs

* Current vice president Urs Tanner nominated chairman of board of directors

* FY net sales up 7.6 pct to 360.7 million Swiss francs

* Distribution raised by one-third: a dividend of 12.00 Swiss francs per share is proposed