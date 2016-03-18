BRIEF-Interroll Holding FY 2015 EBITDA up 32 pct to CHF 58.2 mln

Oil and Trump: Russians full of optimism in Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 What a difference a year makes.
March 18 Interroll Holding AG :
* FY EBITDA jumps 32 pct to 58.2 million Swiss francs ($60 million)
* FY net profit soars nearly 54 pct to 29.3 million Swiss francs
* Current vice president Urs Tanner nominated chairman of board of directors
* FY net sales up 7.6 pct to 360.7 million Swiss francs
* Distribution raised by one-third: a dividend of 12.00 Swiss francs per share is proposed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9669 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 What a difference a year makes.
* Miners top gainers as copper steadies (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Recasts to include UBS moves, updates shares)