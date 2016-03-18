BRIEF-Schweiter Technologies FY 2015 net revenues up at CHF 915.4 mln

March 18 Schweiter Technologies AG :

* FY 2015 net revenues rose by 20 pct to 915.4 million Swiss francs

* FY EBITDA up by 13 pct to 92.1 million Swiss francs ($95.21 million)

* Unchanged distribution of 40 Swiss francs per bearer share to be proposed