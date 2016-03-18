BRIEF-Sunrise Communications: Freenet acquires 23.8 pct shareholding in Sunrise 

Oil and Trump: Russians full of optimism in Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 What a difference a year makes.
March 18 Sunrise Communications Group AG :
* Notes Freenet AG's acquisition of the 23.8 pct shareholding (app. 10.7 million shares) in Sunrise from funds advised by CVC Capital Partners Source text - bit.ly/1VidIvk
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 What a difference a year makes.
* Miners top gainers as copper steadies (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Recasts to include UBS moves, updates shares)