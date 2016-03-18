版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 14:08 BJT

BRIEF-Sunrise Communications: Freenet acquires 23.8 pct shareholding in Sunrise 

March 18 Sunrise Communications Group AG :

* Notes Freenet AG's acquisition of the 23.8 pct shareholding (app. 10.7 million shares) in Sunrise from funds advised by CVC Capital Partners  Source text - bit.ly/1VidIvk

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐