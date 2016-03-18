版本:
BRIEF-Gategroup Holding increases revolving credit facility

March 18 Gategroup Holding AG :

* Increase of existing 240 million euros revolving credit facility to 350 million euros ($395.64 million)

* Increases revolving credit facility

* unchanged terms and conditions with maturity in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

