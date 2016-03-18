版本:
BRIEF-Adecco says Blackrock reports a stake in Adecco above 5 pct

March 18 Adecco SA

* Says Blackrock Inc. Reports a participation in Adecco of above 5% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)

