BRIEF-Rawlplug FY 2015 net profit up at 20.9 million zlotys

BRIEF-KELT EXPLORATION PLANS TO SPEND $144.6 MLN ON CAPITAL PROJECTS IN 2017
* IS FORECASTING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $128.0 MILLION
March 18 Rawlplug SA :
* FY 2015 revenue 672.7 million zlotys ($177.67 million)versus 639.5 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2015 operating profit 39.6 million zlotys versus 24.8 million zlotys year ago
* FY 2015 net profit 20.9 million zlotys versus 14.0 million zlotys year ago Source text: bit.ly/1pPIbFg Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7863 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had launched on investigation into whether Fujifilm Holdings Corp was violating patents which Sony Corp holds for certain magnetic tape cartridges.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. regulators sued Navient Corp on Wednesday, accusing the largest U.S. student loan servicer of "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment."