2016年 3月 18日

BRIEF-Rawlplug FY 2015 net profit up at 20.9 million zlotys

March 18 Rawlplug SA :

* FY 2015 revenue 672.7 million zlotys ($177.67 million)versus 639.5 million zlotys year ago

* FY 2015 operating profit 39.6 million zlotys versus 24.8 million zlotys year ago

* FY 2015 net profit 20.9 million zlotys versus 14.0 million zlotys year ago Source text: bit.ly/1pPIbFg Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7863 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)

