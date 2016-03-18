版本:
BRIEF-Facebook, Twitter battling to win right to stream conventional TV programming - NY Post

March 18 (Reuters) -

* Facebook has been in meetings with a wide variety of tv executives over the past few weeks - NY Post

* Facebook and Twitter battling to win the right to stream conventional tv programming - NY Post, citing sources

