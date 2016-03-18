版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 15:43 BJT

BRIEF-Oddo & Cie announces closing of its squeeze-out and withdrawal of BHF Kleinwort Benson Group's shares

March 18 Oddo & Cie:

* Announces closing of its squeeze-out and the withdrawal of BHF Kleinwort Benson Group's Shares Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

