BRIEF-Poland's KGHM: Sierra Gorda to break even on EBITDA in '16

March 18 Poland's KGHM :

* Polish KGHM's chief financial officer told reporters on Friday he expected the Chilean Sierra Gorda mine to break even on the EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) level this year.

* KGHM, which co-owns the Sierra Gorda copper mine together with Japan's Sumitomo, booked a $26 million EBITDA loss on the mine last year, proportionate to its 55-percent stake. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)

