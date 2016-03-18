版本:
RPT-BRIEF-Venoco Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court- court filing

March 18 (Reuters) -

* Venoco Inc Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection In Delaware Court- Court filing

* Venoco Inc lists assets of $100 million to $500 million, $500 million to $1 billion in liabilities in bankruptcy filing Source text : (1.usa.gov/1pPPEnB) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S)

