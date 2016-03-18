BRIEF-On Semiconductor extends tender offer to buy Fairchild Semiconductor

BRIEF-KELT EXPLORATION PLANS TO SPEND $144.6 MLN ON CAPITAL PROJECTS IN 2017
* IS FORECASTING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $128.0 MILLION
March 18 On Semiconductor Corp :
* Says extends tender offer to acquire Fairchild Semiconductor and provides update on regulatory approval process
* On Semiconductor Corp says had received clearance related to completion of offer from each of applicable antitrust authorities in Germany and Japan
* Says offer will now expire one minute following 11:59 p.m., New York city time, on March 31, 2016
* On Semiconductor says on March 17, 2016, it received request for additional info related to necessary regulatory approvals in connection with offer
* On Semiconductor Corp sees disposing of its ignition IGBT business to satisfy FTC's remaining concerns
* On Semiconductor Corp sees on semiconductor and Fairchild will continue to engage closely and cooperatively with FTC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had launched on investigation into whether Fujifilm Holdings Corp was violating patents which Sony Corp holds for certain magnetic tape cartridges.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. regulators sued Navient Corp on Wednesday, accusing the largest U.S. student loan servicer of "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment."