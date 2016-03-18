BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co board authorized repurchase of up to additional $1.88 bln of equity

BRIEF-KELT EXPLORATION PLANS TO SPEND $144.6 MLN ON CAPITAL PROJECTS IN 2017
* IS FORECASTING FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS FOR 2017 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $128.0 MILLION
March 18 JPMorgan Chase & Co:
* Firm's board of directors has authorized repurchase of up to an additional $1.88 billion of common equity through end of Q2 of 2016
* JPMorgan Chase & Co says new amount is in addition to $6.4 billion of common equity authorized for repurchase by board last year
* Firm has received a non-objection from board of governors of federal reserve system to this increase in amount of common equity Source text - 1.usa.gov/1LuAe1Y Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 The U.S. International Trade Commission said on Wednesday it had launched on investigation into whether Fujifilm Holdings Corp was violating patents which Sony Corp holds for certain magnetic tape cartridges.
WASHINGTON, Jan 18 U.S. regulators sued Navient Corp on Wednesday, accusing the largest U.S. student loan servicer of "systematically and illegally failing borrowers at every stage of repayment."