BRIEF-Cidara Therapeutics posts Q4 loss per share $0.72

March 18 Cidara Therapeutics Inc :

* Qtrly loss per share $0.72

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1py8DmV) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

