版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 18:42 BJT

BRIEF-PNM Resources to affirm 2016 ongoing earnings guidance range

March 18 PNM Resources Inc :

* PNM Resources Inc says 2016 ongoing earnings guidance range to be affirmed

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐