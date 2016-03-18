BRIEF-Transocean CEO Thigpen gets $10.9 mln compensation in FY 2015

Oil and Trump: Russians full of optimism in Davos
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 What a difference a year makes.
March 18 Transocean Ltd :
* Transocean says CEO Jeremy Thigpen had total compensation of $10.9 million for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 What a difference a year makes.
* Miners top gainers as copper steadies (Recasts, adds quotes and detail, updates prices)
* Banks' plans follow British 'hard Brexit' signals (Recasts to include UBS moves, updates shares)