2016年 3月 18日

BRIEF-Transocean CEO Thigpen gets $10.9 mln compensation in FY 2015

March 18 Transocean Ltd :

* Transocean says CEO Jeremy Thigpen had total compensation of $10.9 million for FY 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

