BRIEF-Poland's KGHM says targets net debt/EBITDA ratio at below 2.0

March 18 Poland's KGHM :

* Poland's KGHM targets a net debt to EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation) ratio at below 2.0, the miner's chief financial officer told a news conference on Friday.

* In 2015, the ratio stood at 1.4, up from 0.9 the year before. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Justyna Pawlak)