BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline provides update on Midstream business

March 18 Pembina Pipeline Corp

* Natural gas liquids midstream business will have commissioned second 73,000 bpd fractionator at redwater complex by end of march

* Crude oil midstream business continues to progress its canadian diluent hub Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

