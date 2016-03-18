版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 19:43 BJT

BRIEF-Fortune minerals announces extension of warrants

March 18 Fortune Minerals Ltd :

* Extension of expiry date of outstanding 2.95 million unlisted common share purchase warrants from April 1, 2016 to April 1, 2017

* Says exercise price of warrants remains unamended at $0.15 and no other changes will be made to terms of warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐