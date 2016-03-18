BRIEF-Fortune minerals announces extension of warrants

March 18 Fortune Minerals Ltd :

* Extension of expiry date of outstanding 2.95 million unlisted common share purchase warrants from April 1, 2016 to April 1, 2017

* Says exercise price of warrants remains unamended at $0.15 and no other changes will be made to terms of warrants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)