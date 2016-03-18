版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 18日 星期五 19:40 BJT

BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma Inc presents positive results from a Preclinical Colitis Model for TD-1473

March 18 Theravance Biopharma Inc :

* Theravance Biopharma presents positive results from a preclinical colitis model for TD-1473, a GI-targeted Pan-Janus Kinase (JAK) inhibitor

* Study showed TD-1473 to be potent and selective PAN-JAK inhibitor

* In same study, another JAK inhibitor showed similar reductions in disease activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐