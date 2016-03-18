BRIEF-Staples Inc says commitment to merger has not changed

March 18 Staples Inc

* Staples and Office Depot issue open letter to customers

* Commitment to merger has not changed

* "in making its case, FTC refuses to even acknowledge rise of new competitors, such as amazon"

* "FTC's actions to stop this transaction are based on a flawed analysis of marketplace and a deep misunderstanding of competitive landscape"