BRIEF-Mckesson announces restructuring plan to lower operating costs

March 18 Mckesson Corp :
* Restructuring plan to lower operating costs
* Sees cost alignment plan to generate approximately $170
mln to $190 mln of net pre-tax savings during fiscal year ending
March 31, 2017
* Expects cost alignment plan to generate about $170 million
to $190 million of net pre-tax savings during fiscal year ending
March 31, 2017
* Cost alignment plan will be substantially implemented
prior to completion of company's fiscal year ending march 31,
2019
* Says to record pre-tax charges to earnings totaling
approximately $300 million to $330 million as part of cost
realignment
* Approximately $250 million to $275 million will be
recorded in q4 of company's fiscal year
* Majority of charges will be comprised of severance and
employee-related costs
* Cost alignment plan to consist of reduction in workforce,
business process initiatives
Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1RoHpLn)
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)