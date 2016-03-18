版本:
BRIEF-Sears Holdings enters into plan protection arrangement with PBGC

March 18 Sears Holdings Corp

* Enters into plan protection arrangement with PBGC

* Relevant subsidiaries have granted PBGC a springing lien on ring-fenced assets

* To continue to protect assets of certain special purpose subsidiaries holding real estate and/or intellectual property assets

* Says also under definitive agreement, relevant subsidiaries have granted PBGC a springing lien on ring-fenced assets

* Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation further agreed to forbear from initiating involuntary termination of plan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

