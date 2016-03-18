BRIEF-Sears Holdings enters into plan protection arrangement with PBGC

March 18 Sears Holdings Corp
* Enters into plan protection arrangement with PBGC
* Relevant subsidiaries have granted PBGC a springing lien
on ring-fenced assets
* To continue to protect assets of certain special purpose
subsidiaries holding real estate and/or intellectual property
assets
* Says also under definitive agreement, relevant
subsidiaries have granted PBGC a springing lien on ring-fenced
assets
* Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation further agreed to
forbear from initiating involuntary termination of plan
