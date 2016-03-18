版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 19日 星期六 03:04 BJT

BRIEF-China Recycling Energy's unit enters transfer agreement

March 18 China Recycling Energy Corp:

* On March 14, 2016, unit entered transfer agreement with Xuzhou Zhongtai Energy Technology, Xi an Huaxin New Energy

* Transfer agreement provides for sale to Zhongtai of all assets of project under construction from Xi an Tch

* As consideration for transfer of project, Zhongtai shall pay to Xi an Tch an aggregate purchase price of about $25.8 million Source text - 1.usa.gov/1R3KCOu Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐