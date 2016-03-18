版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 19日 星期六 04:11 BJT

BRIEF-Ultra petroleum corp receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE

March 18 Ultra Petroleum Corp :

* Ultra petroleum corp. Receives continued listing standard notice from NYSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

