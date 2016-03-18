版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 19日 星期六 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-Kforce announces CEO 2015 total compensation- SEC filing

March 18 Kforce Inc

* Says CEO David Dunkel's FY 2015 total compensation $5.7 million versus $6.8 million in fy 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

