BRIEF-Edison international announces CEO FY 2015 total compensation

March 18 Edison International :

* Says CEO Theodore Craver's FY 2015 total compensation $11.1 million versus $14.2 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

