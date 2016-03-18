版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 19日 星期六 05:07 BJT

BRIEF-Mcdermott international announces CEO FY 2015 total comepnsation

March 18 Mcdermott International Inc

* Says CEO David Dickson's 2015 total compensation $7.4 million versus $5.5 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐