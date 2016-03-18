版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 19日 星期六 04:33 BJT

BRIEF-Rogers communications announces CEO total 2015 compensation

March 18 Rogers Communications Inc :

* Ceo Guy Laurence total 2015 compensation $11.2 million versus $9 million in 2014 Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐