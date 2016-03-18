版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 19日 星期六 05:09 BJT

BRIEF-Affymetrix -board recommends stockholders adoption of Thermo Fisher merger

March 18 Affymetrix

* While board is reviewing unsolicited proposal, as of now board continues to recommend stockholders adoption of merger agreement with thermo fisher Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

