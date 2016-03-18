版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 19日 星期六 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Slate retail reit says to buy Charles Town Plaza in Washington-Baltimore Metropolitan Statistical Area

March 18 Slate Retail Reit

* Slate retail reit says to buy Charles Town Plaza in Washington-Baltimore Metropolitan Statistical Area Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

