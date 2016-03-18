版本:
BRIEF-Sturm Ruger & Co announces CEO 2015 total compensation

March 18 Sturm Ruger & Co Inc

* CEO Michael O. Fifer total compensation of $2.5 million in 2015 versus $2 million in 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

