BRIEF-S&P lowers Peabody Energy's corporate credit rating to 'D'

March 18 S&P:

* Peabody energy corporate credit rating lowered to 'D' on expectations of general default

* Lowering the issue-level rating on Peabody's first-lien debt to 'CC' from 'B' Source text - bit.ly/1R5Brfo Further company coverage:

