BRIEF-Westport Innovations shareholders vote for merger with Fuel Systems at shareholder meeting

Pipeline company Kinder Morgan's revenue falls 6.8 pct
Jan 18 Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 6.8 percent drop in quarterly revenue as its pipelines moved lower volumes of oil and gas.
March 18 Westport Innovations Inc
* Westport shareholders vote for merger with Fuel Systems at shareholder meeting
* Voted in favour of amending articles of incorporation of Westport to change its name from Westport Innovations Inc to Westport Fuel Systems Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
Jan 18 Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 6.8 percent drop in quarterly revenue as its pipelines moved lower volumes of oil and gas.
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by a 17 percent fall in shares of uranium producer Cameco Corp after a profit warning and as lower oil prices weighed on energy companies.
Jan 18 Netflix Inc's international and U.S. subscriber additions sped past analysts' estimates as the video streaming service released shows including the award-winning British drama "The Crown" and a revival of "Gilmore Girls".