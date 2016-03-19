版本:
BRIEF-Westport Innovations shareholders vote for merger with Fuel Systems at shareholder meeting

March 18 Westport Innovations Inc

* Westport shareholders vote for merger with Fuel Systems at shareholder meeting

* Voted in favour of amending articles of incorporation of Westport to change its name from Westport Innovations Inc to Westport Fuel Systems Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

