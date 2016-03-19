版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 19日 星期六 08:38 BJT

BRIEF-Methode Electronics sets quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share

March 18 Methode Electronics Inc

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

