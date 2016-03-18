版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 19日 星期六 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Beasley broadcast group announces medical leave of absence for CEO

March 18 Beasley Broadcast Group Inc

* Beasley broadcast group announces medical leave of absence for CEO George G. Beasley Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

