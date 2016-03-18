版本:
BRIEF-Anadarko petroleum says CEO FY 2015 total compensation $17.1 mln

March 18 Anadarko Petroleum Corp :

* Says CEO R. A. Walker's FY 2015 total compensation $17.1 mln versus $20.7 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing

* CFO Robert G. Gwin total 2015 compensation $6.3 mln versus $7.2 mln in 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

