公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 19日 星期六

BRIEF-Tegna announces CEO FY 2015 total compensation

March 18 Tegna Inc :

* Says CEO Gracia Martore's FY 2015 total compensation $11.5 million versus $12.4 million in fy 2014 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

