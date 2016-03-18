版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 19日 星期六 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-Black Hills may sell shares with an aggregate value of up to $200 mln

March 18 Black Hills Corp :

* May sell shares of its common stock with an aggregate value of up to $200 million through an at--market equity offering program

* Intends to use net proceeds from program to fund capital expenditures and for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐