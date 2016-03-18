版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 3月 19日 星期六 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Federal home loan mortgage -expects to issue about $1.1 bln in K certificates

March 18 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp

* Expects to issue about $1.1 billion in K certificates (K-053 certificates), which are expected to settle on or about march 29, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

