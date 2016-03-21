BRIEF-Gategroup Holding: all current members and chairman of board of directors of Gategroup proposed for re-election

March 21 Gategroup Holding AG :

* All current members and chairman of board of directors of Gategroup proposed for re-election

* Further, Andreas Schmid, Chairman of Board of Directors, has informed Board that he intends to step down as Chairman and member of Board at the 2017 AGM after 10 years of service on Board of Directors