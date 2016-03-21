版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 3月 21日 星期一 14:07 BJT

BRIEF-Schmolz & Bickenbach establishes new sales office in Tokyo

March 21 Schmolz & Bickenbach AG :

* Schmolz + Bickenbach establishes new sales office in tokyo

* Enhancing customer proximity in one of most important markets for special steel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐