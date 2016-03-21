BRIEF-Lifewatch liable for $18.7 mln plus interest in Highmark case

March 21 Lifewatch AG :

*

* arbitrator found lifewatch liable for damages in amount of usd 18.7 million, plus interest

* lifewatch will vigorously pursue all post-arbitration options

* lifewatch's requested damages in related antitrust case against highmark and others exceeds damages awarded to highmark in this arbitration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)